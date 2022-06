By Ali Baba Inuwa

Former Governor of Ogun, Ibikunle Amosu, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, has withdrawn from the race.

Amosun announced his withdrawal while addressing delegates at APC Special National Convention on Tuesday in Abuja.

He directed his supporters to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the convention.

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, had earlier withdrawn from the race urging his supporters to vote for Tinubu. (NAN)

