Amosun, Alli, Akintola extol late Oba Adeyemi’s virtues

Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central); Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, former Secretary to Oyo State Government and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola, have extolled the virtues of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo.

They spoke in their separate condolences made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Alaafin died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital Ado-Ekiti.

In his remarks, Amosun described late Oba Adeyemi as “a human library with remarkable knowledge of the history of Yorubaland and Nigeria”.

The former Governor of Ogun said Oba Adeyemi’s death was a personal loss to him, adding that he was his counsellor and adviser.

According to him, I have lost a counsellor and adviser whose wisdom and courage are not in surplus supply in this clime.

He said: “The exit of Oba Adeyemi III is a great loss to all of us in Yorubaland and indeed, the whole of Nigeria.

“Oba Adeyemi was a symbol and custodian of the rich culture and traditions of the Yoruba traditional institution as well as a source of inspiration for the entire Yorubaland.

“Kabiyesi was a cherished leader and respected Elderstatesman, who demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment toward unity, cohesion, harmony and continued development of Oyo, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

“It is on record that Oba Adeyemi’s 52 years reign as the Alaafin of Oyo brought about all-around development to the Oyo, Oyo State and Nigeria.’’

Amosun, also described the late paramount traditional ruler as a detribalised oba, who epitomised and championed peaceful co-existence, as well as unity of the people.

The senator commiserated with Gov. Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo State on the passage of Kabiyesi, saying that Oba Adeyemi left a huge shoe that would be difficult to fill.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant our Kabiyesi Aljannah Firdaus. May He grant his family, the people, as well as Yorubaland, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also, Alli described the late Oba Adeyemi as “Yoruba history encyclopaedia and custodian of Yoruba cultural heritage.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, said he received the death of the traditional ruler with rude shock.

Alli, who is also the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland, said that the death of Alaafin came at a time the state needed his wealth of experience to reshape the political and economic activities in the state.

He condoled with the family of Alaafin, the entire people of Oyo town as well as Yoruba descendants in Nigeria and abroad.

In his condolence, Akintola, another APC governorship aspirant, said that the late Oba Adeyemi was a father to him, describing his death as a loss to him, Oyo State and Nigeria.

He described the late Alaafin as “an enigma and traditional ruler of immense value and a great man.

“If you want to know much of Yorubaland, just engage him for few minutes and you will be fulfilled with what you get.

“The late Alaafin brought tremendous development to Oyo Town.

“Under him, Oyo has three universities and the town expanded beyond what he met on ascension of the throne,’’ he said.(NAN)

