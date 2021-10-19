Amnesty Prog: Ex agitators threaten mass protest in Abuja

Ex-Agitators under the 2013 Phase three Amnesty Programme are threatening a massive protest in the FCT against what they termed the continued deception and abandonment of the group.



The leader of the Association, Lawerence Solomon Wazolo, who spoke to journalists, lamented that 150 agitators surrendered hundreds of arms in 2011 in Warri, Delta State to acceptance of the Niger-Delta Amnesty program.



He said they were all duly verified in 2013 but sadly, only two persons, himself inclusive, were picked with a promise to absorb others in due course. This has not been fulfilled.

“The verification team set by the president was led by Air Vice Marshal James Gbum.



They came to the Niger Delta region to verify arms and ammunition that was surrendered by ex-militants in 2011.



“We asked them about the inclusion of our boys because there’s no way we will drop up to 50-100 arms that we are not allotted slot, since till now our foot soldiers have not been integrated into the program and they have been on us, hacking us here and there.

It is to run down here to Abuja to report this matter to the government of the federation. Since 2019, we’ve been in Abuja protesting and writing every authorities that we need to communicate’’ he said.

Wazolo said since 2019, letters have been sent to the Presidential Amnesty Programme and other relevant bodies, with no meaningful response.



The Ex-agitators are angry and disappointed, saying that they have been leaving like refugees in parts of Abuja.

Armed with a letter titled: Oppression, Corruption And Deception In Phase 3 Of The Presidential Amnesty Programm; A Timely And Urgent Call For Government Intervention” to PAP, they threaten that if their predicaments are not resolved in 10 days from October 13, they will storm Abuja for the mother of all protest.

