Amnesty International, Disability Commission to strengthen legal cover on PWDs

Amnesty International and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) have agreed to collaborate to strengthen the legal cover for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).



This is contain in a statement issued by the Head, Media and Publicity Unit, NCPWD, Mr John Mbanefo, on Friday in Abuja.



Both parties agreed to collaborate when the NCPWD Executive Secretary, Mr James Lalu, hosted Amnesty International delegation led by Mrs Cecilia Aransiola.



Lalu said that the the commission had also agreed with the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Legal Aid Council to protect the rights of PWDs.



He lamented the unpalatable experiences children with disabilities experienced even within their family circuit.



“It will surprise you to know that some parents of disabled children maltreat them by depriving them access to good education, simply because they feel ashamed identifying with them in public,” he said.



The NCPWD executive secretary announced the recent application invented for tracking cases of abuse on PWDs in any part of the country.



On the commission’s achievements, Lalu said that Abia, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Yobe, Niger, Borno and Ekiti are among states that have domesticated the disability rights law.



Aransiola expressed gratitude for the good reports emanating from the commission.

”This factor has propelled our willingness to partner with NCPWD in order to strengthen the legal cover on PWDs,” she said.



Aransiola highlighted the organisation’s mandate as a research and advocacy centre of about 10 million people championing the protection of human rights globally.



She added that the African Charter on the Right of Persons With Disabilities was very explicit about the consequences of abuses on PWDs and that was why Amnesty proposed a death sentence of such defaults. (NAN)

