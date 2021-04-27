Amnesty International condemns execution of nine people in Egypt

Human rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI), has condemned Monday’s execution of nine in Egypt as “a chilling demonstration” of Egyptian ’ disregard for right to life and their obligations under international law.


“By carrying out these executions during holy month of Ramadan, Egyptian have displayed a ruthless determination to persist with their escalating use of the death penalty,” AI’s Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director, Philip Luther, said in a statement.

Those executed included an 82-year-old man in relation to the killing of 13 police officers during an attack on Kerdasa police station in 2013.

“The use of the death penalty is abhorrent in all circumstances, and in Egypt it is extremely concerning that it is used after unfair trials, with courts routinely relying on torture-tainted ‘confessions,” Luther said.

He added: “These death sentences were issued following a grossly unfair trial in which defendants were denied access to their and were coerced to ‘confess’.

According to international law, proceedings in capital cases must scrupulously observe fair trial standards and carrying out executions after unfair trials violates the right to life.”

Amnesty International said the Egyptian must immediately put a to this alarming surge in executions.

call on states to take a clear stance by publicly condemning Egypt’s use of the death penalty and urging the government to immediately establish an moratorium on executions, as a step towards abolishing the death penalty.”

Amnesty International’s annual death penalty report, released last week, revealed that the number of recorded executions in Egypt tripled in 2020 making it the world’s third most frequent executioner after China and Iran. (PANA/NAN)

