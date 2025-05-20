‎Amnesty International calls for greater attention to boys’ rights, protection from abuses

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Amnesty International Nigeria, an organisation promoting human rights and gender justice, has called for greater attention to boys’ rights and protection from abuses.



‎



‎



‎



‎By Angela Atabo



‎



‎



‎The Finance and Office Manager at Amnesty International, Benedicta Ofili, made the call at a



‎Human Rights Expression Contest with the theme “Arts for Human Rights” in Abuja.



‎



‎The event organised by Amnesty International was in commemoration of the 2025 International Boy Child.



‎



‎The event pushed for increased attention to boys’ rights, focusing on the need for boys’ empowerment.



‎



‎Ofili said that the International Day of the Boy Child 2025 with the with the theme “Building Self-esteem in Boys: Stand Up, Be Heard, Be Seen.” emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of self worth and empowering boys to voice their opinions and be recognised for their contributions .



‎



‎”Today, we shine the light on a cntical yet often overlooked pillar of human rights: the rights, wellbeing, and potential of boys worldwide.



‎



‎”Your presence reflects a shared commitment to ensuing that every child regardless of gender grows up in a world that nurtures their dignity, safety, and dreams.



‎



‎”Today is not just a celebration but a call to action. For decades, global efforts have rightly focused on advancing the rights of girls, and we celebrate that progress .



‎



‎”Yet. we also recognise that boys face unique challenges that demand our attention. From societal pressures to “be strong” at the cost of their mental health, to harmful stereotypes that discourage vulnerability, to risks of violence. “



‎



‎According to Ofili, boys face exploration, or disengagement from education ,so boys too, need spaces where they are heard, supported, and empowered to thrive.



‎



‎”This day reminds us that human rights are not a zero sum geme.Uplifting boys does Not diminish our fight for girls, rather it strengthens our collective mission to create equitable societies.



‎



‎” When we teach boys empathy, respect and emotional intelligence, we raise men who champion equality. When we address their mental health struggles, we build resilient futures.



‎



‎”When we protect them from child labour and violence, we uphold their rights to childhood, “she said.



‎



‎According to Ofili, Amnesty international is committed to creating a future where human rights are enjoyed by everyone building an environment where boys can grow free from toxic expectations, where their voices shape policies, and where their aspirations are met with opportunities.



‎



‎Also speaking , the Human Rights Education officer, Helen Adah said that the event was aimed at seeking the way forward to issues around boys.



‎



‎Adah said ,” This is because boys also have emotions and so we are encouraging them to speak up.



‎



‎”Employing spoken words and visual art as tools of expression, the programme will empower boys to reflect on their rights, express their thoughts and opinions and challenge the silences and stereotypes that often surround them.”(NAN)



‎