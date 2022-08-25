Ammani assumes duty as 27th Police Commissioner in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The newly posted Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, on Thursday assumed duty as the 27th Commissioner of Police in the state.

Ammani took over from outgoing Commissioner, Mr Abubakar Lawal, who had been redeployed to Kano State Command.

At the handing/taking over ceremony in Enugu, the new commissioner appealed for maximum support and cooperation of citizens, especially in the area of timely sharing of credible information and intelligence on crime developments.

He said that he would bring his wealth of administrative, operational and intelligence/investigation experience garnered over 30 years to bear in reducing crime and criminality in the state.

“With the support of the citizenry, I pledge to replicate all feats I have achieved in combating existing and emerging crime and criminality within Enugu State and make the state safer for all,” he said.

Ammani hails from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Kastina State and holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours Degree in Hausa and Islamic Religious Studies from Bayero University, Kano.

He also holds a Master of Science (M.Sc) Degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from Hong Kong University.

He was appointed into the Nigeria Police in 1992 and commissioned as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, from where he had risen to the rank of Commissioner of Police, serving in different Zonal and State Commands.

The CP served in formations and on secondment at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, among others. (NAN)

