By Tina George, Minna

The Wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello has been confirmed as the Chairperson of the Northern Governor Wives Forum.

She was unanimously confirmed after a meeting of Northern Governors’ Wives at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Bello who was the Vice Chairperson succeeded Wife of former governor of Bauchi state, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar whose tenure ended with the defeat of her husband during the 2019 general elections.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print