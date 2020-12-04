Amid ‘unprecedented’ needs, UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million children

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday launched a US$6.4 billion emergency funding appeal to reach more than 190 million children affected by humanitarian crises amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency. It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories.

It is an “unprecedented” situation, said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director.

“Today we are facing a child rights emergency in which COVID-19 and other crises are combining to deprive children of their health and wellbeing. This unprecedented situation demands a similarly unprecedented response.”

She called on donors to contribute “so that together we can help the world’s children get through this darkest of times and prevent a lost generation.”