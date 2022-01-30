Amid death rumour, IBB, alive, hale and hearty–Report





Former Military Head-of-State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, is not dead contrary to reports circulating on social media, PRNigeria has reported



One of sources in Minna, the Niger State capital, confirmed to PRNigeria that the former Nigerian leader, though ill for some time, is alive and strong.



According to the source, Gen. Babangida, who is fondly called IBB, is hale and hearty.



“Gen. Babangida even, this afternoon, had a sort of meeting and even political consultations with some friends and politicians who came to see him at his Hill Top residence,” he said.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

