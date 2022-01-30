Amid death rumour, IBB, alive, hale and hearty–Report

Military Head-of-State, Gen. Badamasi Babangida, is not dead contrary to reports circulating on social media, PRNigeria has reported


One of sources Minna, the Niger State capital, confirmed to PRNigeria that the leader, though ill for some time, is alive and strong.


According to the source, Gen. Babangida, is fondly called IBB, is hale and hearty.


“Gen. Babangida even, this afternoon, had a sort of and even political consultations with some friends and politicians came to see him at his Hill Top residence,” he said.
By PRNigeria

