Amendment: Understanding Section 4, under “Conflicts of Interests’ in NAHCON Establishment Act (I), By Ibrahim Muhammed

Last Thursday, I attended the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the amendment of the NAHCON Establishment Act 2006. The States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards Executive Secretaries under the umbrella of Forum of States Executives sought the amendment of section 4 of the NAHCON Act, The proposed amendment sought for the following: That Section 4 of the Principal Act is amended by inserting after subsection 3, a new sub-clause “(4)” – “(6)” “(4) The Commission shall involve States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory in the selection of Airline Agencies for Hajj operations to promote efficiency and public accountability; (5) allow states to manage the feeding of pilgrims in Madinah and Muna consistent with guidelines as formulated by the Commission; and (6) facilitate timely refund of such amount out of Hajj fare paid by a pilgrim for any transportation, accommodation or feeding services not rendered.”

First, I commended Senator Sani Bello, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, for his sincerity, maturity, and purposeful leadership. He did not allow sentiments and unnecessary emotional displays to sway the proceedings toward personal directions and remained focused throughout.

I am trying to understand what are the objectives of the proposed amendment in the context of ‘promoting efficiency in hajj operation’ as highlighted by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. Out of curiosity, I immediately pulled my laptop to begin research on ‘How does the involvement of States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards in the selection of airlines can result in safety, security and timely airlift of Nigeria pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and back. Exploring ways such amendment can reduce the skyrocketing Hajj fare for Nigeria pilgrims – a more urgent desirability in Nigeria’s Hajj Industry – I am yet to lay my hands on any clue.

I could have featured the narration of the proceeding but I don’t want to preempt the outcome of the hearing or sway a public opinion on the matter.

The complexity of feeding in Madina as a transit point has been explained at the hearing but none of the contributors either from NAHCON or the States that oppose the status quo highlights how the proposed amendments will improve the quality of the menu and timeline of feeding pilgrims in Madina. The whole arguments revolve around “allowing states to handle or control the feeding while NAHCON is insisting on being in charge in Madina. The objectives ought to be how to improve the services to the Guest of Al Rahama.

The issue of Hajj refunds could have been an administrative issue between NAHCON and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards. Amending the NAHCON ACT will not add any value to the timely refunds unless there is sincerity, honesty and transparency in the management of Hajj finances by all parties concerned. No matter the level of amendment, there will be no significant changes in the operations once the operators are not transparent and accountable.

In the process of seeking justice, it is said that ‘both the person who accused someone and the person being accused know the truth of the matter, it is the Judge who is presiding over the case that is actually on trial. Yes, the Executive Secretaries of States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria understand why the bone becomes the ‘bone of contention’, it is the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and by Extension the National Assembly that is on trial.

The selection of the Airline, feeding in Makkah and Madina and timely refunds are the subject matter but the entire session was dominated by the issue of the Airline thereby relegating the other equally important issues to the background. Specifically, the issue of allowing Saudi designated Air Carrier to taking part in the airlift of Nigeria pilgrims based on the Bilateral Air Service Agreement takes the Centre of discussion.

First, no patriotic Nigerian will prefer a foreign airline to our local airline in the airlift of Hajj pilgrims. Part of the problem bedevilling Nigeria’s economy is the issue of Capital flight and there is a need to take a serious look at any agreement that will deprive our local airline of reaping the economic of the hajj airlift.

The back-and-forth argument about an agreement with Saudi Arabia on the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims should be settled at once and allow stability in the operational planning.

However, I came across a report stating that Saudi Arabia’s designated airline transported over 100,000 hajj pilgrims from 13 different countries during the 2023 hajj.

The reports which were published in Bangladesh News Daily stated that Flynas, the Saudi-designated air carrier has transported more than 100,000 pilgrims from more than 13 countries during the Hajj season of 1444 AH (2023 AD), bringing the total number of pilgrims and Umrah performers flown by the carrier to more than two million since its establishment in 2007.

The nations which flynas transported pilgrims in 1444 AH are spread across Asia and Africa and include Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Niger, Comoros, India, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan.

According to another report in Bangladesh Newspaper (Daily Star) “Since 2012, Biman and Saudia (Saudi Airline) were the only two airlines transporting hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh as per a hajj agreement signed between the two countries that year.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) in a letter on the 3rd of May 2022, gave the go-ahead to another Saudi Airline Flynas to ferry Bangladesh pilgrims thereby, breaking the duopoly of the hajj passenger transport business of Biman and Saudia.

While we are arguing about who takes charge of what, Saudi Arabia has floated Riyadh Air with a futuristic plan dedicating Saudia and Flynas for the transportation of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

In reality, Nigerian intending pilgrims do not care who provides what services during hajj operations. All they are interested in is the provision of quality and commensurate services as at when due to enable them to perform hajj rites with ease and comfort.

What is needed at the moment is an amendment in the mindset and attitudes of hajj administrators in the Hajj Industry; NAHCON, States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and Private Hajj Operators inclusive. Our penchant for exhibiting half-baked sincerity to paint the other agency black is destroying the entire industry. It is our industry and it is not just another worldly affair but rather a religious based institution.