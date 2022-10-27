Amendment bill on agency for people with disabilities ready for Gov Makinde’s assent – Aide

By David Adeoye

An executive amendment bill that will establish the Agency for Persons with Disability, recently passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly, is ready for Gov Seyi Makinde’s assent within the year.

Executive Assistant to the Governor on Persons with Disability, Mr Ayodele Adekanmbi, made this known while addressing a Coalition of Like-minded People with Disabilities in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the executive bill was passed by the state lawmakers on Oct. 20.The agency, when finally established, would be under the supervision of the governor.According to Adekanmbi, the disabled were at the governor’s office to appreciate him on the passage of the bill that would establish the agency for Persons with Disability.“

They were here, also to assure his Excellency that all their votes would be given to him and his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general election.”He said no administration in the state had placed priority on the welfare, education and political appointment of People with Disabilities like the administration of Gov. Makinde.In his remarks, the governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Ademola Ojo, said the bill would soon be signed into law by the governor to enhance treatment of disabled people in the state.Ojo, who represented the governor during the visit, said issues concerning people with disability would continue to be one of the topmost priorities of the Seyi Makinde’s government.He implored the people with disabilities in the state to vote PDP candidates during the next general elections, “for the good work to continue”.Earlier, the leader of the coalition of Persons with Disabilities, Mr Chulks Abe, appreciated the governor for counting some of his members worthy to be in his government.Abe said that the present administration in the state had been prioritising the welfare of his members.According to him, Makinde’s government appointed many of his aides from people with disabilities, such as the Executive Assistant on Disability; Special Assistant on Special People and many others as supervisors across the 33 local government councils .He assured that all their members would support Makinde in his bid for second term by voting en-mass for him and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.(NAN)

