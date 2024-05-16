Amed O releases ‘Aboki Na Asu Igbo’ to promote unity

Nigerian artiste, Amed O, has released a four-track album, among which is ‘Aboki Na Asu Igbo’, meaning ‘The Northerner who speaks Igbo Language’, to promote unity in the country.

Amed O disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the song particularly positions inter-tribal marriage as a veritable way to foster Nigeria’s unity.

He said the tracks were released ahead of

the highly-anticipated ‘MySuperSugar’ album that would drop at the end of the year.

“Most of my songs are based on personal experiences in life and lessons from other experienced individuals.

“That is why my songs are uniquely inspirational and educating, like ‘MySuperSugar’ which is based on many love relationships breaking up now in the country and in the diaspora, causing unnecessary depressions and untimely deaths.

“So, the entire album will help people to digest the emotional trauma positively, knowing too well that the worst that will happen to humans is losing their lives, which is why everyone should manage without giving up,” he said.

Amed O said that he was looking forward to a musical tour of Europe this summer as he appreciated his numerous fans for their support.

My message to my fans is that I will not disappoint them. I will continue to give them good, meaningful, inspirational songs laced with good rhythm.”

Other tracks which are ready and available on audiomack include, ‘MySuperSugar’, ‘My Music’ and ‘Anybody in Love’, which he solely composed and wrote as part of the new album to be released by the end of the year. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi