Former Minister of Aviation,Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed to respond vigorously as soon as he gets the court papers from Rotimi Amaechi’s lawyer.

Minister of Transportation, Amaechi had in a letter by his lawyer demanded a retraction of statements linking him to the $43m haul at Ikoyi.

Responding to the threat, Fani-Kayode said through his aide Jude Ndukwe: “We have been inundated with calls concerning about a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the 43 million USD issue.

“We are not any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Ameachi but when we do so our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropriately. ..”