AMCON, ICPC, NFIU, others set for Realnews 11th anniversary lecture

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Experts from relevant organisations are set to converge on Lagos to discuss threats of illicit funds flow to the African Economy, with a view to proffering solutions.

The discussion will be at the 11th Anniversary Lecture of Realnews, an online publication that thrives in investigative journalism.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko will chair the event scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos, according to a statement.

The statement signed by the Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Ms Maureen Chigbo, on Monday in Abuja, said that the Managing Director of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Kuru, would participate at the event.

Other prominent Nigerians expected at the event include the Director of Proceeds of the Crime Department, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Mr Kayode Adebayo, and Associate Director of Legal and Sanctions, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Mr Felix Obiamalu.

According to Chigbo, the lecture will be delivered by Edwin W. Harris Jr. Director-General of the ECOWAS Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA)

Chigbo added that Bello-Koko would moderate the discussion session that would feature Adedayo and Obiamalu as discussants.

“ Confirming his participation in his acceptance letter dated Aug. 10, Bello-Koko expressed his willingness to attend the event.

“Also, Kuru was delighted to confirm his availability and acceptance to speak at the event as proposed in a letter dated Aug. 29.

“The management of Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited has announced that the lecture on “Threats of Illicit Funds Flow to the African Economy” will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, on Nov. 7.

“There will be an investiture of all the speakers into The Realnews Hall of Fame immediately after the ecture,’’ she said.

Chigbo said that Realnews Hall of Fame was established to honour those who played key roles during the anniversary lectures.

The publisher said that the Realnews Anniversary Lecture Series was established to commemorate the best minds and to tap from them to enrich the discourse in national development. (NAN)

