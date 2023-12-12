Ambush: Military Jet pounds terrorists, wanted Kingpin Ali Kachalla feared killed

A team of security operatives on a patrol exercise have been attacked by armed bandits in Niger State, PRNigeria reports.

This is just as a wanted terror kingpin, Ali Kawaje alias Ali Kachalla, may have been eliminated after air strikes by aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force near Mangoro in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

PRNigeria gathered from defence intelligence source that Ali Kachalla had attacked a detachment of security operatives deployed at Mangoro Community in Munya LGA of Niger State.

The military intelligence source said when alerted, NAF aircrafts under Operation Whirl Punch swiftly responded to support the troops in distress.

“Overhead the location, Kachalla and his foot soldiers were sighted withdrawing from the location of security operatives on several motorcycles, but unknown to them, they were being trailed to their hideout near Kopa Hills where they took cover under a thick tree covering.

“It was at this point that the air strikes were authorized, which were decisive and swift, thereby ensuring effective and maximum damage on the terrorists.”

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that more than 50 terrorists were eliminated during the series of airstrikes including the terrorists Kingpin Ali Kachalla.

The fate of another terrorist leader, Dogo Gidei is unknown as he was sighted in the axis recently.

When contacted, the NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, refused to commit to any statement regarding the strike, noting that he was yet to receive any brief about the air strike.

This strike comes barely 24 hours after the NAF confirmed the elimination of another deadly terrorist kingpin, Yellow Jambros. Should this momentum continue, perhaps the reign of these terrorists and the foot soldiers may be sooner rather than later.

By PRNigeria



