Ambrose Alli University  admits  7, 923 students

By George Edomwonyi

Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo, on Friday formally admitted 7,923 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The university’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sonnie Adagbonyin, gave the figure at the institution’s 39th matriculation ceremony.

He warned the new students against involvement in cultism, examination malpractice and other vices.

“You must shun unwholesome practices and unbecoming characters, as your degree will be awarded to you based on sound character and learning.

” All students should be focused, disciplined and obedient to the university rules and regulations,” he said.

Adagbonyin said that student enrolment into the institution had continued to increase since its inauguration in 1981, adding that more students were yearly seeking admission into the university.

The acting vice-chancellor recalled that the university’s first matriculation ceremony on Feb. 8, 1982, was with only 408 students.

“In today’s ceremony, 7,923 students who were admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session, are matriculating,” he said.

Adagbonyin praised the state government for commitment to the university and for special intervention

funds devoted to repositioning the university to a world-class institution.

He enjoined the students to make the best use of the institution’s facilities to become well-grounded

and employable after graduation.

Adagbonyin restated the university commitment to providing an enabling environment for students to excel.

“I, therefore, congratulate the matriculating students for being among candidates who gained admission into the university.

“The event of today gives validity to the matriculation number that you have been given on payment of your school fees,” he said. (NAN)

