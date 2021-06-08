Amber Energy Drink, made by Energy Drinks Ltd, says it is committed to delivering on its brand promise, as it celebrates one year of arrival in the Nigerian market.

The General Manager of Energy Drinks Ltd, Ms. Titilola Adedeji, gave the assurance at a parley held as part of the anniversary celebration, according to a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adedeji said Amber would always strive to keep to its core value of being a pan-Nigerian brand with outstanding quality.

The general manager said the brand would continue to be innovative and consumer-friendly.

Amber Energy Drink was launched into the market in June 2020 with consumer-centric brand building initiatives.

Some of these initiatives are Amber Free BRT Bus-ride, Amber Empowerment programme, In-Bar and In-store promotion, Open Market Activation and more recently, “Amber Dey For You”.

Adedeji expressed delight at Amber’s market growth trajectory and its strides in the last one year.

She added: “I feel like Amber is a legacy drink, and that is what we want it to be.

“So, it is taking the steps of being a legacy drink, meaning that at every step of the way, it is thinking about the average Nigerian and how we can better their lives, and how Amber can become a part of their success story”.

Adedeji said that a lot of activities had been lined up to celebrate Amber at one.

Some of the brand’s current drives, according to the statement, include getting more distributors on board to ensure availability and spread, as well as getting more Nigerians to be happy with Amber.

The new energy drink is formulated to provide energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles, top of which are people in sports, entertainment and games, according to the statement.(NAN)

