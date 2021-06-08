Amber Energy Drink marks 1 year in market

 Amber Energy Drink, made by Energy Drinks Ltd, says it is committed to delivering its brand promise, as it celebrates one year of arrival in the Nigerian market.

The General Manager of Energy Drinks Ltd, . Titilola Adedeji, gave the assurance at a parley held as part of the anniversary celebration, according to a statement in Lagos Tuesday.

Adedeji said Amber would always strive to keep to its core value of being a pan-Nigerian brand  outstanding quality.

The general manager said the brand would continue to innovative and consumer-friendly.

Amber Energy Drink was launched into the market in June 2020 consumer-centric brand building initiatives.

Some of these initiatives are Amber Free BRT Bus-ride, Amber Empowerment programme, In-Bar and In-store promotion, Open Market Activation and more recently, “Amber Dey For You”.

Adedeji expressed delight at Amber’s market growth trajectory and its strides in the  last one year.

She added: “I feel like Amber is a legacy drink, and that is what we want it to .

“So, it is taking the steps of being a legacy drink, meaning that at every step of the , it is thinking about the average Nigerian and how we better their lives, and how Amber become a part of their story”.

Adedeji said that a lot of activities had been lined up to celebrate Amber at one.

Some of the brand’s current drives, according to the statement,  getting more distributors board to ensure and spread, as well as getting more Nigerians to happy Amber.

The new energy drink is formulated to provide energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles, top of which are in sports, entertainment and games, according to the statement.(NAN)

