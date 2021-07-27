Ambassador to KSA assures of sustained engagement with Nigerians

Ambassador Yahya Lawal (right) with Dr. Mansur Muhtar (left)

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal, has assured of his commitment for sustained engagement with Nigerians working with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for the development of the country.

Ambassador Lawal made the pledge in Jeddah during an interactive session with Nigerians working with the OIC andIsDB. Former Nigeria’s Finance Minister and IsDB’s Vice President for Country Programs, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, spoke on behalf of Nigerians working in the two institutions.

“I decided to meet with Nigerians working in OIC and IsDB because of the important contributions of these institutions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. As Nigerians in the Diaspora you have some of the best talents Nigeria offers,”stated Ambassador Yahaya Lawal. “That is why President Muhammadu Buhari ensures that he meets with Nigerians whenever he travels. You have a major role to play in terms of capacity building, knowledge and skill transfer for the benefit of Nigeria. As the principal Envoy of Nigeria in the Kingdom, I will do everything to support you and make your stay comfortable.”

The Nigerian Ambassador lauded the immense contributions of Nigerians in diaspora through the inflow of remittances which contribute to the development of the country. It is estimated that Nigerians in diaspora contribute US$21 billion annually to the Nigerian economy.

Speaking during the meeting, the IsDB Vice President, Dr. Mansur Muhtar, thanked Ambassador Yahaya Lawal for organizing the meeting. He welcomed the advice of the Ambassador on how Nigerians in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can contribute to the development of Nigeria. He assured Ambassador Lawal of the support of Nigerians for the development of the country.

