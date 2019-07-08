Ambassador Queen Worlu Foundation launched in Abuja

After a year of engaging in humanitarian activities, including visits to orphanage homes, prisons and hospitals, the Ambassador Queen Worlu Foundation (AQWF) has been formally unveiled.

The launching ceremony took place Saturday evening at Kapital Klub, Asokoro, Abuja.

The event had in attendance dignitaries from across the public and private sectors, including Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Emmanuel Imohe, Senator Philip Aduda, veteran Nollywood actor, Charley Inojie, Editorial Board Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Hajiya Zainab Okino, among others.

In his address on the occasion, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the foundation and former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Sam Worlu, said the foundation was established “to prolong rather than immortalise Ambassador Queen Worlu for a life well lived.”

He said his late wife, Mrs Queen Worlu, engaged in humanitarian services while alive and vowed that the family, friends and associates will endeavour to sustain the activities of the foundation in Nigeria and beyond, even as he solicited support from well-meaning Nigerians to be able to carry out the humanitarian activities of the foundation.

He said: “The life of my late wife has taught me that, if you want to be somebody in life, you should give. From Jesus Christ to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, nobody was remembered in history for having money, but for impacting on lives. Mandela was a lawyer, but he surrendered his life to serve others. My wife too was giving so to the less privileged until I started asking myself if it was normal.

“When Queen died, I thought I would die too. In fact, for six months, I was asking questions and couldn’t sleep well. However, it occurred to me that we could prolong her by founding this foundation. Our objective is to prolong her life to God, to country, to community and the things she liked doing. I implore you to remember her in your prayers and join us to sustain the foundation with your financial and material support.”

Speaking earlier on, chairman of the event and the Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Emmanual Imohe, said Mrs Queen Worlu had left behind fond memories, as she carried herself with grace in all her activities, even as he said that those she left behind should endeavour to sustain her humanitarian activities.

“It is inevitable for all of us to die, but those left behind should continue to create something to be remembered for. This foundation is important and we all need to support it. The legacy of Queen deserves to be created and sustained,” she said.

Ambassador Queen Worlu was a humanitarian of repute who served in different capacities in the civil service. Until her death on July 9, 2018, she was Nigeria’s ambassador to Sao Tome and Principe.

