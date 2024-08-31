Ambassador Mamman to chair GOCOP 2024 conference in Kogi

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain, Alhaji Yusuf Yaro Mamman, will chair the 2024 annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), slated for October.

The 2024 Conference Planning Committee chairman, Danlami Nmodu, mni, announced this in a press statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Sir Remmy Nweke.

The conference, Nmodu said, would be held at the Reverton Hotel, 1/5 Kunama Crescent, GRA Lokoja, Kogi State at 10 am on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

According to him, the 8th annual conference, with the theme, “Nigeria: Tackling Insecurity, Power Deficit, and Transitioning to Digital Economy,” would be presided over by Ambassador Mamman, who was once national chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

In his acceptance letter to GOCOP to chair the conference, Amb. Mamman appreciated the committee and entire GOCOP leadership for the opportunity.

The former ambassador noted that with the evolution and growth of digital media, online journalism and convergence had thrown up many opportunities and challenges.

“I look forward to the conference,” he said.

Nmodu also disclosed that a keynote address would be delivered by a renowned technocrat and expert on the theme.

He recalled that the GOCOP conference 2023 was chaired by the JAMB Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof Ishaq Olarenwaju Oloyede, while the first Nigerian Professor of Capital Market, Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke was the keynote speaker.

Nmodu noted that previous speakers at the annual conference consisted of Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who delivered the 2019 lecture on “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

He spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the keynote entitled “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

He assured that preparations were ongoing to make the conference a resounding success.

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism.

Membership of the Guild is a constellation of editors and senior journalists who, having distinguished themselves in their various positions in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

The Guild has over 104 corporate publishers as members.