Amb Tuggar Leads Nigeria’s Delegation to Secure Key AU Position in Addis Ababa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, led Nigeria’s delegation in high-level negotiations and coalition-building efforts to secure a key position within the African Union’s (AU) peace and security architecture. This diplomatic achievement reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership in African diplomacy and its unwavering commitment to continental peace and security.

Through strategic coordination and effective diplomacy, Nigeria secured the re-election of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, with an overwhelming 46 out of 48 votes. Additionally, the country retained its seat on the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), further cementing its influence in shaping Africa’s approach to conflict prevention, governance, and regional stability.

Ambassador Tuggar’s leadership was instrumental in ensuring that Nigeria not only retained its influence within the AUPSC but also reinforced its role in driving the AU’s security and governance agenda. Ambassador Bankole’s re-election is a resounding vote of confidence in his leadership at the AU, where he has been pivotal in promoting peace initiatives, strengthening democratic governance, and advancing Africa’s security framework.

Despite running unopposed, Nigeria was required to secure at least two-thirds of the votes for Ambassador Bankole’s re-election. The final tally exceeded this threshold, signaling broad acceptance and confidence in Nigeria’s leadership across the continent.

In a press release issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, media aide to Ambassador Tuggar, he highlighted the Minister’s intensive diplomatic engagement in Addis Ababa. The Nigerian delegation, under Ambassador Tuggar’s guidance, held strategic discussions with African leaders, foreign ministers, and key stakeholders to rally support for Nigeria’s positions.

Furthermore, Nigeria reinforced its partnerships with regional blocs, including ECOWAS, the AU Commission, and international peace and security institutions, showcasing its longstanding commitment to collective security and conflict resolution. The delegation also emphasized Nigeria’s significant contributions to peacekeeping missions, mediation efforts, and democratic governance across Africa.

The successful re-election of Ambassador Bankole and Nigeria’s retention of its AUPSC seat reaffirm the country’s status as a major power in Africa’s peace and security landscape. Over the years, Nigeria has played a leading role in addressing security challenges in the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa, contributing significantly to regional stability.

Tuggar reiterated Nigeria’s steadfast commitment to the African Union’s Agenda 2063, particularly in achieving the Silencing the Guns initiative, which aims to end conflicts and promote sustainable peace across the continent.

With these diplomatic victories, Nigeria is now well-positioned to influence AU decisions on security, governance, and conflict resolution in the coming years. Ambassador Tuggar’s leadership in securing these strategic positions underscores Nigeria’s proactive approach to diplomacy, ensuring the country remains a key player in shaping Africa’s future through effective engagement and strong institutional representation.