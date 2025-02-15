Amb Isola mourns Chief Adebanjo, says his death signifies end of an era

Photo: Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Nigeria’s immediate past High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola has extended condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, who died on Friday, 14th February, 2025.

Ambassador Isola in a condolence message said “The death of a nationalist of Chief Adebanjo’s caliber signifies the end of an era, a loss of wisdom, and a void in the fabric of our society.”

He added that “As a distinguished lawyer, politician, and Yoruba nationalist, Chief Adebanjo dedicated his life to fighting for truth, equity, and justice. His unwavering commitment to a truly independent and progressive Nigeria inspired generations of leaders and citizens alike.”

He pointed out that “As we mourn the loss of this national icon, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will endure. His selfless life, spent in the service of God, nation, and humanity, will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just and equitable society.”

Read the full statement below:

Ambassador Isola Mourns a Nationalist: The Demise of Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo

On behalf of myself and my family, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, a foremost nationalist who passed away today at the age of 96. The demise of this visionary leader is a profound loss, not only to his loved ones but to the entire nation.

The death of a nationalist of Chief Adebanjo’s caliber signifies the end of an era, a loss of wisdom, and a void in the fabric of our society. As a distinguished lawyer, politician, and Yoruba nationalist, Chief Adebanjo dedicated his life to fighting for truth, equity, and justice. His unwavering commitment to a truly independent and progressive Nigeria inspired generations of leaders and citizens alike.

Born on April 10, 1928, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, Chief Adebanjo’s remarkable journey began as a journalist, before transitioning to law and eventually becoming a vocal figure in Nigerian politics. As a devoted disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and a leader of the Afenifere group, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of a better Nigeria until his passing.

As we mourn the loss of this national icon, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will endure. His selfless life, spent in the service of God, nation, and humanity, will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just and equitable society.

May the soul of Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us to build a better Nigeria.

: