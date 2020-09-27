Amazing #BBNaija story: Laycon emerges winner, beats Dorathy, others

Share the news













Laycon has been announced as the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija season 5, according to a report by qed.ng

The singer born Olamilekan Agbeleshe was announced winner on Sunday by show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Laycon, 26, a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) takes home N85 million worth of prizes.

He led by 60 per cent votes followed by Dorathy with 21.85 per cent votes. However, Nengi had 15.03 per cent votes while Neo and Vee had 1.94 per cent and 1.18 per cent votes respectively.

The ‘Fierce’ singer won the show with the support of celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Nkechi Blessing, Samklef, Odunlade Adekola, Broda Shaggi, Anita Joseph, Toyin Lawani, Yul Edochie, Reminisce, Teni, Vector, Niniola, Di’Ja, DJ Nana and Ice Prince.

Other celebrities who canvassed votes for him include Timi Dakolo, Joeboy, Stephanie Coker, Small Doctor, Yvonne Jegede, Seyi Edun, Woli Agba and Funmi Awelewa among others.

The grand finale featured live performances by Nigerian superstars Rema and Fireboy and dance group Imagneto. Mayorkun and Davido also made appearances with renditions of their hit songs ‘Betty Butter’ and ‘Fem’ respectively.

Days leading to the finale, Laycon revealed to housemates he had sickle cell anaemia. While he got support from well-wishers on social media, critics said it was a strategy to get pity votes.

Laycon’s affection for Erica was a subject of controversy until the latter was disqualified for verbally attacking him after learning he told housemates she tried to kiss him twice.

The UNILAG graduate got into the house with about 400,000 Instagram followers. He now has more than a million to his name.

-Culled from qed.ng

