Amaechi’s elder brother dies, Buhari mourns

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s elder brother, Dede Amaechi, has died.

This was gleaned from a statement Saturday by President Muhammadu Buhari condoling with the Minister over his elder brother’s death.

According to a statement signed by senior media assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, Buhari has condoled with Minister of Transportation, . Chibuike Amaechi, over the demise of his elder brother, Dede Amaechi.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State” the statement said.

President Buhari urged the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.

