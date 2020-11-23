Amaechi wants CCECC speed up Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge construction

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at the slow construction of the 156km Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway.

Amaechi expressed the dissatisfaction during an inspection of the project.

The minister, however, said that the Federal Government was still determined to inaugurate the project in January 2021.

He said: “I will be here in December; I want to see improvements.

“The CCECC said the construction of the control centre in Lagos will be completed in March 2021.

“Why in March when we have provided all the equipment needed for the completion?