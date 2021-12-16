Amaechi urges journalists to woo international investors

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has urged Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents (ATACA) to woo international investors to the transportation sector through effective publications.

Amaechi, at the unveiling of the maiden ATACA magazine, on Thursday in Abuja said the publications would help boost infrastructure development in the country.

He thanked the journalists for their contributions during the construction of various rail lines while urging them to continue their collaboration with the ministry.

”I want to commend you on the magazine and appeal to you to keep the flag of reportage flying,” he said.

Representing the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Serika, Director of Press of the Ministry, Dr James Odaudu, also commended efforts of the association in putting together a unique product.

According to him, an event like this creates an opportunity for journalist to tell their own story as they venture into issues that may be overlooked by the stakeholders.

”I congratulate you for this effort and I make a commitment to you that this magazine will enjoy our patronage, if there is subscription, the ministry will subscribe.

”I also wish to thank you for the support the ministry has enjoyed from the association; the level of support we have enjoyed cannot be quantified.

”We thank you for particularly supporting the ministry’s flagship programme, we plead with you that as we go into the implementation stage of the roadmap that you will remain with us.

”Criticise us if need be and when we get it right, you should do well to continue to tell that to the public.

”We congratulate you once more and pledge to support ATACA in any way we can and urge that you use this medium for constructive criticism and not to attack people,” he added.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Koko, praised the association for the initiative.

Koko, represented by the General Manager of NPA, Abuja liaison office, Mr Edward Dauda, said the magazine would enlighten Nigerians on issues in the maritime industry and transportation in general.

”You have done so well. I’m happy for the relationship between us and the association.

`’Not everyone knows the difference between Customs and the NPA, so you need to do a lot of work to enlighten the public about the different agencies in the maritime sector.

”We are going to subscribe to the magazine, the quality is good, the price is fair and I think a lot of people will be eager to subscribe.”

Representing Captain Rabiu Hamisu, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Morris Anozie said the magazine would bring value to the society and increase knowledge of the sector.

He said FAAN was determined to strengthen security in all airports across the country to kick out touts within the airport vicinities.

Earlier, the Chairman of ATACA, Chris Agabi, said the magazine is a first of its kind and one which every stakeholder in the industry would look forward to having in their shelves.

He said the magazine would be produced on a quarterly basis and would keep the public abreast with current happenings in the transport and aviation sector.

He said: ”I will like to assure both ministries of the association’s commitment and support when necessary through our reportage.

”This is the first in the country that reports only the transport and aviation sector.

”We are proud of what we have achieved and we assure our stakeholders that we will not relent but keep advancing and innovating.’’ (NAN)

