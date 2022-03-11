Amaechi urges better severance package for public servants

By Lucy Ogalue

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has called on the Federal Government to upgrade the severance package of public servants to save them from a life of penury after service.

The minister made the call in Abuja while appreciating 11 members of staff who retired from service between April and December 2021 in the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the retired staff had attained the retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of Service.

“My only worry is what happens after retirement, because government does not provide enough for its citizens who are retiring.

“I, therefore, enjoin you (the retirees) to engage in small scale businesses that can generate income to replace the ones you have lost,’’ he said.

Also speaking, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani also commended the retired staff for their contributions to the service.

“We want to appreciate you because we don’t want you to go quietly without recognising the much you have put in place in terms of contributions in the Service,” Ajani said.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Aliyu Janyau, appreciated the Federal Government for the training given to retirees on how to manage their lives, and resources.

Janyau said that the training gave them (the retirees) hope and courage on how to face life after retirement

He also thanked the management of the ministry for hosting a send-off party in their honour and for the various gifts given to them, and prayed that the gesture would continue.

The other retired officers include: Mr Imam Amino, Abah Steven, Ahmed Aliyu, Taiwo Sunday, Nwachukwu Charles, Ewa Sunday, Emenike Ihegiibe, Gabriel Fan, Bala Wali, Augusta Orakwa and Mr Benjamin Udensi. (NAN)

