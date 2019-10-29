Amaechi shows wife why he spends so much time on rail project site

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation,Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has taken his wife Judith, for the first time to a rail project site.
The minister who disclosed this in a tweet said his madam has seen why he spends so much time at project site.He was speaking about the Lagos -Ibadan rail line.
Amaechi described his wife’s support as “unquantifiable” (see tweet)
