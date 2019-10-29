Amaechi shows wife why he spends so much time on rail project site October 29, 2019 Editor Project 0 Behind a successful man, there's a woman! Today, madam followed me to see for the first time the ongoing work on the Lagos – Ibadan rail line. She saw why I spend so much time on this project site & had plenty to say about the project. Her support is unquantifiable. pic.twitter.com/RoFzBSC5QO— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) October 28, 2019Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation,Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has taken his wife Judith, for the first time to a rail project site.The minister who disclosed this in a tweet said his madam has seen why he spends so much time at project site.He was speaking about the Lagos -Ibadan rail line.Amaechi described his wife’s support as “unquantifiable” (see tweet) Spread the story
