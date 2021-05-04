The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has urged Nigerians to disregard the publications on social media saying the administration had been printing money since 2015.

Amaechi in a statement by his Media assistant, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said that the news should be disregarded as it was false.

On May 3, a publication stated that the Minister was interviewed in 2019 admitting that President Muhammadu Buhari had always ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to keep printing money since 2015.

According to Amaechi, he has never held any financial institution in the country and therefore did not qualify as an authority on issues that concern printing of money into the economy.

He, however, advised Nigerians who wanted information on printing of money to find out from the appropriate agency, not circulating a false statement to gain cheap publicity. (NAN)

