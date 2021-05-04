Amaechi refutes interview on printing of money into economy

The Minister of  Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi urged Nigerians disregard the publications on social media saying the administration had been printing money 2015.

Amaechi in a statement by his Media , Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said that the news should be disregarded as it was false.

On May 3, a publication stated that the Minister was interviewed in 2019 admitting that President Muhammadu Buhari had always ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) keep printing money 2015.

According Amaechi,  he never held any financial institution in the and therefore did not qualify as an authority on issues that concern  printing of money the economy.

He, however,  advised Nigerians who wanted on printing of money to find out the agency, not circulating a false statement to gain cheap publicity. (NAN)

