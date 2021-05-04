Amaechi refutes interview on printing of money into economy

The Minister   Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi has urged Nigerians disregard the publications on social media saying the had been printing money since 2015.

Amaechi statement his Media , Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said news should be disregarded as it was false.

On May 3, a publication stated Minister was interviewed in 2019 admitting that President Muhammadu Buhari had always ordered the Bank Nigeria (CBN) keep printing money since 2015.

According Amaechi,  he has never held any financial institution in the country and therefore did not qualify as an authority on issues that concern  printing money into the economy.

He, however,  advised Nigerians who wanted information on printing of money to find out from the appropriate agency, not circulating a false statement to gain cheap publicity. (NAN)

