Amaechi meets Sanwo-Olu, maritime stakeholders on defacing of Marina

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday met with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other relevant maritime stakeholders, over the defacing of the Marina.

Amaechi, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni said that all private operators should stop their activities until their licenses were renewed to resolve the Marina challenges.

He said that the agreement was reached with the stakeholders at a meeting held at the State House, Lagos, after which they inspected the barge at the Marina.

“We have agreed that all maritime activities by private operators should cease until they renew their licenses.

“NPA should also stop issuing barge operations permits, pending when each person will come back to NPA, NIWA and Lagos State Government, to renew such approvals.

“The decision was reached because they are defacing the Marina, and we need to stop that,” Amaechi said.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu said that some of the approvals for barges came from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, adding that the Lagos State Government would take up the issue with the ministry.

“We will also be talking to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing because we understand that some approvals came from them; so, we will also take up that responsibility,” he said.(NAN)