Amaechi, man of huge infrastructural accomplishment,  says Kwara governor

By Lucy Ogalue

Kwara Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has described Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, as a man known for huge infrastructural accomplishments.



Abdulrazaq, in a statement on Saturday also referred to Amaechi as a vision-driven leader, who championed infrastructural development in Rivers during his days as governor.



He spoke at an interactive gathering of delegates of the APC and people of Kwara at the Government House in Ilorin.



Abdulrazaq said Amaechi was the most powerful minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and the achievements recorded in the railway sector was made possible by the commitment of the former minister.



“As we all know, Amaechi led our campaigns to Government House in Kwara. He was a pillar of strength for the party, he delivered the party, he delivered on his mandate.



”That is why President Muhammadu Buhari has so much confidence in him.

He’s one minister that worked with the President without appointment. In terms of budget, no ministry has surpassed his own and that says a lot about his abilities.



“For us in Kwara, we’ve seen his works, and if you take a look at Ilorin Master Plan, you would see where the plan for the new railway line comes into Ilorin.



”That has been designed with an ultra modern railway station. What we need to do is to look at his vision and what he has been able to do.



” The most important infrastructure on Lagos-Ibadan axis is the Lagos-Ibadan railway, which has been completed by the former Transportation Minister.



” If His Excellency, Amaechi had not resigned to contest for President, we would have seen the commencement of the Ibadan to Kaduna axis of the railway line.



” So, going to Lagos would have been just a piece of cake. But, with the foundation he has laid, with the work done there, that is the reality that would come through in the next administration.



” So, it is now left for you (delegates) to decide whether this is the man of vision, that should come and complete what he has started in terms of infrastructure.



“What we need today in Nigeria is infrastructure. If we don’t have the necessary basic infrastructure, we will not be able to develop.



”You have seen the work he (Amaechi) has done in Rivers as governor, and before he became the governor of Rivers the state was a no-go -area; it was replete with all sorts of kidnapping. But he came and was able to overcome those challenges,” the governor said.



Addressing the delegates, Amaechi said his decision to run for the Presidency was to offer dividends of democracy to the people.



“I made up my mind to run for the Presidency because I have something to offer, to see how working with you can make the change we all desire.



” But you cannot make that change if you don’t empower me by voting for me,”Amaechi said.



The former Transportation Minister earlier visited the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari at his palace.



The Emir urged him to work hard and leave the rest to Allah. He also prayed Allah to give him whatever he desires.(NAN)

