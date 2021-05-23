Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Ameachi (wearing white trousers)

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation and other dignitaries during the Lagos Ibadan rail inspection on Saturday

/NAN

The Minister of the Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the support and cooperation by communities along Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway corridor facilitated the smooth execution of the project.

Amaechi gave the commendation during the Ministerial Inspection of the standard gauge railway project on Saturday in Ibadan.While commending the support received from the communities along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, the minister also sought the Federal Government’s cooperation from other railway communities in the country.

He frowned at the vandalism of Itakpe railway track, saying that the offenders had been arrested and would be prosecuted by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“I also told the management of NRC to arrest the buyer of the equipment because if there is no demand, there will not be supply.“So, if they are being arrested, they will stop buying stolen properties.“The Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway construction is between 89 per cent and 90 per cent completion for commissioning.

“We confirm that a lot of equipment in the infrastructural development are ready for commissioning.

“What we are waiting for is for the presidency to give us date for the commissioning which may likely to be in June,” Amaechi said.

The minister said that the Apapa rail track was almost completed, adding that movement of cargo through the Apapa port would be realistic.

He said that there would be operations of E-ticketing on Lagos /Ibadan standard gauge railway service after commissioning to avoid delay while boarding.

According to Ameachi, the federal government has bilateral agreement with China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) on the maintenance of the rail facilities.

At Papalanto railway station. the minister implored the contractor to extend the car park to accommodate more vehicles to boost patronage in the area.

Amaechi, however, urged the construction company to employ more hands to enable them meet up with the completion deadline.(NAN).

