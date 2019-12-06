Amaechi: ‘I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians in Spain’

Nigeria’s Minister of Transaportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has tweeted that he came under attack Friday in Madrid, Spain by those he described as a few misguided Nigerians.

The Minister, however revealed his attackers were “quickly repelled by the Spanish Police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers”

He tweeted Friday afternoon,” Some minutes ago, I was attacked by a few misguided Nigerians while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid, Spain. They were quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm. I am fine. I was not hurt. Thanks for your support & prayers.

A day earlier, the Minister had tweeted, using the same handle, denying ever collecting pension from the Rivers State Government.

The minister said “I have never requested for or collected one kobo as pension from R/State Govt. If offered, I will politely decline & request that the money should be given to Rivers State pensioners. I do not believe that I should receive pension as ex-gov of R/State while serving as a minister”

