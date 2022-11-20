Amaechi graduates with Second Class Upper Degree in Law





By Lucy Ogalue

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has graduated from the Baze University, Abuja, with a second class upper degree in Law.



Amaechi, in a statement issued by his Media Office on Saturday in Abuja, was admitted to the Bachelor of Law Degree Programme when serving as a minister.



According to the statement, Amaechi, in spite of his tight schedules, combined the rigours of academic studies and his official work and achieved the remarkable grade.

It said the former Minister, in his numerous inspections of projects under the Ministry, was seen reading books in between his engagements with the contractors and workers on sites.

”Amaechi as a Minister, conceptualised the remodelling and the revolution in the railway transportation sector with a brand new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line started and completed under his supervision.

”He also completed the Warri-Itakpe rail line, ground breaking of Kano-Daura-Maradi rail line; and the ongoing Kano-Kaduna standard gauge rail line.



”In the maritime sector, he pursued an aggressive security policy of the Buhari administration toward ensuring piracy free along Nigeria’s waterways and the Gulf of Guinea, which is code named the Deep Blue Project.



”Also, under his watch, inland Dry-Ports were established across the country. He played a pivotal role in ensuring the commencement and completion of the Lekki Deep Seaport within the stipulated time.



”His achievements in the Transport sector are regarded by experts as long lasting legacy infrastructures that are springboard for Nigeria economic development,” the statement said.

Amaechi resigned his appointment as Minister of Transportation to run for the 2023 Presidential primary election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



And in June, he became second runner up at the APC presidential primary election, trailing behind the winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (NAN)

