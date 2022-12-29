Amaechi condoles Mangal’s family

By Lucy Ogalue

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Bashir Mangal, on Thursday in Katsina.

Amaechi, in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja, described the late Mangal as a good man.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mangal, until his death, was the Vice Chairman of Max Air, a Nigeria-based domestic and international airline.

Amaechi and his team were received by Alhaji Lawal Mangal, the elder brother of the deceased, at his residence.

“We are here to visit the family. He lost his younger brother, it is painful to lose people you have mentored and who grew up around you. There is nothing you can do but feel the pain.

“So we are here to sympathise and pray God to save the soul of the young man, who died at a young age.

“We believe his soul is in the hands of God, that is why we have visited. He is a good man judging by the number of people he has being assisting.

“We pray that the economy of the country will be running in terms of productivity, so that those depending on him can get employed,” Amaechi said.

NAN recalls that Alhaji Bashir Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 23, in Abuja. (NAN)