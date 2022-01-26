Amaechi commends presidential committee on private Jetties, to present report to FEC

By Lucy Ogalue

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has commended the members of the Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties (PSCPJ) for compiling and presenting report and compendium of private jetties in Nigeria.

Amaechi, while receiving the report in Abuja on Wednesday, said it would be summarised and presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

”I am greatful that you have presented this today, we will try to summarise it so that we can present it to the cabinet, for every minister to have a copy and look at the activities of the PSCP.

”If they have any comment to make, then they will do so.

“Thank you for your hard work but you need to do more because from your report, there are illegal jetties and no jetty should exist without FG’s authorisation,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, also applauded members of the committee for the work done and requested for a copy of the executive summary.

”You will complete your job by giving us the executive summary so that we can send to the Federal Executive Council for vetting,” she said.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the Technical Sub Committee, PSCPJ, Mr Joseph Ororo, thanked efforts of the Minister of Transport in ensuring the smooth operation of the committee.

He, however, appealed to the minister to look into the area of jurisdictional overlap with respect to jetties and their locations.

According to Ororo, the work of the PSCPJ had positively impacted the maritime domain of the nation.

”Our activities have very largely promoted the ISPS Code compliance level, safety and security of tank farms-owners with their host communities through our emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility.

”Above all, we have contributed immensely to the increased revenue generation of NIWA, NIMASA, NPA and customs among others.

”We have also gotten to a point where multinational companies will not engage a jetty facility in business if such jetty does not posses a valid license duly approved by the Chairman of the PSCPJ.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was the first time in 17 years that activities and data of the PSPJ were being compiled into a compendium. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

