Amaechi celebrates Rufus Ada George at 80

Share the news















Minister of Transportation and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has hailed former Governor of old Rivers State (now Bayelsa and Rivers States), Chief Rufus Ada-George as an exemplary leader, a uniter and a father to many.

Amaechi made the commendation in a birthday message to Chief Ada-George, the Peripelebo 1 of Okrika on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.



“As governor of Rivers State, you raised leaders, you created opportunities for growth in politics for many of us, you are a father figure to many of us who served in the government of Rivers State. You left indelible footprints in the state and opened up a path for us to follow.



“On this occasion of your 80th birthday, I pray God to grant you more life, good health, grace, peace and joy. I wish you a very happy birthday!” Amaechi said.

Related