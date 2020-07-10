Amaechi celebrates Rufus Ada George at 80

July 10, 2020 Editor News, Project 0

Share the news


Minister of Transportation and immediate past Governor of State, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi has hailed former Governor of old State (now Bayelsa and States),  Chief Rufus Ada-George as an exemplary leader, a uniter and a father to many.

made the commendation in a birthday message to Chief Ada-George, the Peripelebo 1 of Okrika on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

“As governor of Rivers State, you raised leaders, you created opportunities for growth in politics for many of us, you are a  father figure to many of us who served in the government of Rivers State. You left indelible footprints in the state and opened up a path for us to follow.

“On this occasion of your 80th birthday, I pray God to grant you more life, good health, grace, peace and joy. I wish you a very happy birthday!” Amaechi said.


Share the news
Tags: , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*