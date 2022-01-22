Amaechi bags traditional title from Daura, to be turbaned Feb. 5

Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, be turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (Trusted Son Daura), on Feb. 5, in recognition contributions to the socio-economic development the country.


The Director Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Eric Ojiekwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.


He said Amaechi be honoured, especially for his in bringing to life the rail that been moribund for three decades.


He said the turbaning ceremony would be performed Emir Daura, Dr Umar Farouk Umar, at the Emir’s Palace in Daura, Kastina State, by 11:00 am.


”The highlight the occasion be a royal durbar in honour the Minister and invited dignitaries,” he added. (NAN)

