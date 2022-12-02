Amaechi bags 2022 Nigerian logistics award

By Lucy Ogalue

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday received the 2022 Nigerian Logistics Award of the year.

The 2022 Nigerian Logistics Award was organised by Perfect Tom-George Logistics (PTG) and was held at Merit House, Maitama Abuja.

According to the organisers of the award, Amaechi got the award based on his achievements in logistics and Transportation over the years.

Receiving the award, Amaechi said, “I really want to appreciate the organisers of this event, for bringing up a great idea, which is the first of its kind to be put together in the logistics sub-sector.

“Every award is to inspire me to do more in any area of duties assigned to me, and this also means that people are watching.”

Also speaking, one of the awardees, Mr Denrick Moos, Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Freeport Terminal, commended Amaechi for his unrelenting efforts towards the actualisation of the Lekki Freeport Terminal.

“He consistently engaged all stakeholders to ensure that the Lekki Freeport Terminal will begin activity in the first quarter of 2023.

“I am proud to say that we have already started certain activities on the terminal.

“Thank you for your trust in the project, your consistent visit to the site and support among others,” Moos said.

Earlier, Mr Tonye Tom-George, the Director of Awards, Nigerian Logistics Award (PTG Logistics), said that it was a privilege to host the award in Nigeria.

According to him, the award is the first that has brought together logistics operators in the maritime, aviation, road and rail industries under one roof with their foreign counterparts.

Tom-George said that beyond bringing Nigeria’s logistics experts to meet foreign experts, the award was meant to address issues affecting the logistics industry in Nigeria.

“Our aim is to appreciate and honour builders, developers and practitioners in the Nigerian Transportation, cargo and logistics industry.

“We believe the award will motivate winners who emerged this year to achieve greater things in the industry and leave good memories of their legacies.”

Tom-George, however, appealed to participants to support the logistics awareness campaign to schools and communities which will in many ways contribute to the overall development of Nigeria as a country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amaechi received the award alongside Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, amongst other transport stakeholders. (NAN)