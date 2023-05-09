AMAC’s Head of Information retires from active service

By Ruth Oketunde

Mrs Patience Olaloye, Divisional Head, Information and Public Relations, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has retired from active service after attaining 35 years in active service.

Olaloye, who was a staff of the council was posted to Kuje Area Council to head the information unit during her service year, before returning to AMAC in 2012.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the staff of the council took turn to eulogize her, while wishing her all the best in her future endeavours.

Dr Ibrahim Sheriff, Head of Department, Education and Social Development said the council would greatly miss her for her dependable approach to work.

“I have observed all my divisional heads and there is no one that can deliver like she does.

“All of us working together, we know your worth and we know what you can do.

“She has good leadership qualities and she carried everyone along in her endeavours,” he said.

Mr Yakubu Pam, General Manager, Broadcasting Service, appreciated her for the good and wonderful working relationship she had cultivated with the staff of the council.

“You have fought the good fight, the legacies you are leaving behind, will be footprints in the sands of time.

“This council will not forget you but one thing I know is that your legacies will continue to live on,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, Supervisory Councilor for Special Duties also wished her all the best in future her endeavours.

“I salute her for her courage and for ending well.

“It is at the end you can access yourself for all the works you have done and I must say, she did well.

“I also want to thank God for her life, as some people died during their years in service, but her case is not like that,” he said.

Also, Mr Zayyana Abubakar, Principal Information Officer, AMAC, who spoke on behalf of the staff in the department, appreciated her for her motherly advises and mentorship.

“We will definitely miss you ma and we appreciate you for teaching us how to give our best to service,” he said.

In her response, Olaloye, appreciated the staff of the council for their support through out her years in service.

“I have honestly waited for today and I want to give God the glory that finally, I am seeing today.

“I want to appreciate all of you and from the feedback I got from my staff, gave me the fulfillment that I have impacted life very well.

“Life they say is not the accumulation of wealth, a man’s life is measured in how much you have been able to impact life.

“I want to return all the glory to God, I came, I saw and God conquered,” she said.

She however, urged the staff to be upright in their duties, stressing that ‘dedication to duties pays’.

NAN reports that Olaloye started work at the then Abuja Municipal Council on May 9, 1988, as a level 4 officer.(NAN)