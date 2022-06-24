AMACOG 92 marks 30th graduation anniversary, renovates MAPOLY TV studio



The Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State has concluded plans to mark its 30th graduation anniversary on July 1 in the school.

AMACOG 92 is an association of 1992 graduates of the then Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, now known as MAPOLY.

The graduates said the visit would allow the old students to support the Department of Mass Communication of their alma mater in key areas.

A statement by the Chairman, AMACOG 92, Adekunle Adeshina, on Thursday stated that the members planned to unveil a television studio, which the old students had renovated and in which modern equipment had been installed.

The presentation of the renovated studio is expected to draw the Acting Rector, MAPOLY, Adeoye Odedeji; Head of Department, Mass Communication Department, Lekan Togunwa; and Olota of Ota, Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, who is also a member of the association.

Adeshina said: “We can’t allow 30 years of our graduation from the school to pass away unnoticed and uncelebrated.

“Many of our members have grown in their fields, but don’t forget that they started their tertiary education in this place.

“In this unique set, we have Editors of national newspapers, Publishers, General Managers of radio and television stations, Proprietor of broadcast stations, Directors in both state and federal ministries, a first class traditional ruler and many outstanding professionals.”

The AMACOG chairman added that the association recognised that such celebration could not be deemed notable without the set giving back to the school through the department.

“We have renovated a television studio in the Mass Communication department and installed modern equipment which will aid the impartation of modern education and practical skills in contemporary media practice to the current and future students,” he said.

Adeshina stated that the one-day event would be rounded off with a dinner on Friday, adding that this would allow the old course mates to network and exchange ideas on how to move the association and the department forward.

