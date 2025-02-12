AMAC to arrest touts harassing motorists for revenue collection

The Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Maikalangu, has announced that the Council will begin arresting touts who harass motorists by jumping into vehicles in the name of collecting revenue.

By Philomina Attah

Maikalangu made this statement in Abuja on Wednesday at the training session for more than 200 staff of the Mobile Advert Unit organised by the council.

The AMAC Chairman, represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Kingsley Madaki, explained that the training aimed to equip staff with the necessary skills to collect revenue without resorting to harassment.

He warned touts impersonating AMAC officials to desist from their actions, adding that they would soon be apprehended by security operatives.

“If you see any touts losing plate numbers, call the nearest police station or visit the information office of the council to report them,” he said.

He also expressed concern about the damage these touts were causing to AMAC’s reputation by harassing motorists using the council’s name.

Maikalangu noted that AMAC conducts regular training twice a year, inviting professionals and security agencies, such as the military, police, and NSCDC, to teach staff proper revenue collection techniques.

He further revealed that the council was making plans to establish a Special Task Force to arrest these touts, starting from Monday, Feb. 17.

The Head of Admin, AMAC Mobile Advert and Operational Permit, Mr Ignatius Okechukwu, also addressed the issue, stating that the training would help eliminate fake revenue agents tarnishing AMAC’s image.

He emphasised that AMAC is a well-organised institution empowered by the constitution to carry out its duties without harassing anyone.

“The problem we face on the road is that some people claim to be AMAC officials, but they are fake,” he explained.

Okechukwu clarified that AMAC officials were well-trained and operated within the law, unlike the illegal touts.

He added that participants in the training would receive a certificate of merit, which would serve as an additional qualification for future opportunities.

One of the participants, Mr Daniel Kpanaki, expressed how the training boosted his self-esteem and reshaped his attitude towards his job.

He stated, “We have been retrained. Our hearts have been geared towards a positive attitude, making sure we represent the local government properly.” (NAN)