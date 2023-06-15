AMAC Taskforce raids illegal tax collectors den, arrest 10

By Ruth Oketunde

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) taskforce on revenue monitoring and enforcement on Thursday raided the Area 11 traffic junction, known to lodge illegal revenue tax collectors.

The team comprising of the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, paramilitary agencies and the taskforce team arrested ten suspects allegedly involved in illegal tax collection and other nefarious acts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some other persons, on sighting the team took to their heels, abandoning their materials and other dangerous substances.

NAN reports that the items recovered include bags of mobile advertisement permits, illegal receipts and papers, among others.

Mr Yunusa Yusuf, Chairman, AMAC Taskforce team, said the exercise became necessary as several reports had reached the council’s chairman of the activities of the illegal tax collectors.

“The AMAC Chairman had worked with the security agencies on this issue and so we decided to clear the area.

“The arrested persons would be moved straight to mobile court for prosecution.

“We will not allow anyone to sabotage this administration and our operations will continue.

“The chairman has said that anyone found collecting AMAC revenue illegal will be arrested and prosecuted and it is important to let them know that there is no place for illegal tax collectors in AMAC,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

