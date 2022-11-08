AMAC resumes revenue collection, cautions clients against cash payment

By Ruth Oketunde

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), says it has resumed revenue generation and collection services, with a renewed commitment to good governance and accelerated development of the council.

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, AMAC disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Maikalangu had on Oct. 5, announced the dissolution of the technical partners, hired by past administrations, to collect revenue on behalf of the area council.

The chairman explained that the dissolution was as a result of poor service delivery and other sundry issues.

He said that it was a crime for clients to give money to unauthorised persons parading themselves as AMAC staff, as its revenue department had been instructed to get to work immediately.

“Today, I wish to further announce to the general public, especially, our clients and citizens, that the Area Council will as from this moment, resume revenue collection in line with the provisions of the 4th schedule of the Nigerian constitution.

“It is my pleasure to formally instruct the revenue department to get to work immediately.

“This is to say that our agents will soon be issuing demand notices to our clients, in line with our renewed efforts to redeem all legitimate outstanding fees and rates due to AMAC.”

Maikalangu added that in other to avoid the pitfalls of the past, clients and the general public, were enjoined to resist the temptation of making cash payments to anyone.

“I wish to warn that anyone that falls into the trap of criminal elements by making cash payments or, making any payment in an account that is not officially opened by AMAC, must be ready to pay twice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, clients will be issued demand notices by our enforcement agents with AMAC designated account numbers marked on them. The demand notices stipulates where to make payment.

“Therefore, we are strongly advising the general public, especially, our esteemed clients and the taxpayers, to be cautious and verify any account presented to them at the point of payment.

He said the revenue enforcement unit, which was responsible for the issuance of demand notices, had been directed to communicate the specific amounts, the banks, and location, in simple language that the public would understand.

“Therefore, beginning from today, Nov. 8, 2022, the Abuja Municipal Area Council has fully resumed revenue enforcement services all over the Council.

“I wish to reiterate that no one is authorised to collect revenue by cash or individual or company account. Rather, it must be the one officially opened by the Area Council.

“I wish to urge all corporate organisations, clients and residents, to critically examine the account numbers provided on the demand notices to avoid being defrauded.

“May I emphasise that this policy is in line with our vision for rapid economic recovery, good governance, and accelerated development.

“We remain committed to delivering on the much-desired dividends of democracy across the 12 electoral wards of the Area Council as we will soon unveil other innovative policies for the benefit of the electorate.

“We cannot achieve this without the cooperation of the general public,” Maikalangu added. (NAN)

