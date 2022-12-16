AMAC reiterates commitment to grassroots development, improving lives of poor

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Executive Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Maikalangu, has reiterated the council’s commitment towards making life easier for taxpayers and the grassroots people.

Maikalangu, gave the assurance in his address at the 2022 Budget Retreat for AMAC officials, held on Friday in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said that the retreat offered another opportunity for all Departments in AMAC to douse grey areas, make additions or subtractions to the budget with a view to having a near-perfect document.

Maikalangu explained that the focus and vision of his administration were geared towards uplifting the living standards of the common man.

” Therefore, the document you are fashioning out today should reflect the aspirations of the entire electorate.

” Be reminded that my administration is committed to making life easier for taxpayers and the grassroots people.

” Aside from complementing the development efforts of the FCT Administration in the area of providing rural infrastructure, we must take a look also, at sub-heads that would enhance our internal revenue generation drive.

” This will enable us to fashion out areas that would minimise leakages and corrupt tendencies,” Maikalangu said.”

The AMAC boss, therefore, urged participants at the retreat to do their best in producing a long-lasting document that would tally with the vision of his administration.

” Like you all know, in October 2022, the council, through the Budget Office, called for departmental inputs and contributions to be part of the 2023 financial estimates.

” I am convinced that having received your inputs, I hope that 80 per cent of the council’s needs must have been captured appropriately.

” I therefore expect all of you to have some critical assessment and unbiased contributions today with the mindset of professionals,” he said. (NAN)