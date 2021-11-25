AMAC moves to stamp out COVID-19 pandemic

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Thursday inaugurared mass vaccination campaign against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chaiman, AMAC, said at the Primary Health Care Centre Mabushi that the programme would take more than 972,000 eligible persons in approved vaccinated centres in FCT.

Candido, represented by Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, the Vice-Chairman AMAC, said “COVID-19 is a communicable respiratory disease caused by a new strain of corona virus that causes sickness in human body.

“A disease that spread very rapidly from infected person to the vulnerable people through fluid or droplets during sneezing, coughing and touching your eyes nose and mouth”.

“The spread of the disease is such a wild fire and capable of killing so many people at a time”.

He noted that COVID-19 could affect anyone as it was no respecter of one’s social status.

“It is a worldwide disease that kills both the rich and the poor and black and white alike, that is why it is declared pandemic.

“As a government, we realised that COVID-19 has come to change the narrative in our socio-cultural and economic activities and we must have to tackle it head long.

“We, therefore, encourage all of you to take advantage of this mass vaccination campaign and get vaccinated to contain the ravaging virus,” he said.

According to him all councillors and supervisory councillors are encouraged to participate fully in sensitisation of the communities to this COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign.

“We also seek the support of our traditional and religious leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to take this campaign to our various communities and villages,”

“All the residents of AMAC are also enjoined to get vaccinated to secure our future,” he sais.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council in collaboration with FCT Primary Health Care Board and its partners, made concerted effort to ensure that they save more than 1.5 million lives within FCT in 50 days.(NAN)

