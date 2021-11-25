AMAC moves to stamp out COVID-19 pandemic

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Thursday inaugurared mass campaign against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Candido, Chaiman, AMAC, said at the Primary Health Care Centre Mabushi programme would take more than 972,000 eligible persons in approved vaccinated centres in FCT. 

Candido, represented by Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, the Vice-Chairman AMAC, said “COVID-19  is a communicable respiratory caused by a new strain of corona virus that causes sickness in body. 

“A that spread very rapidly from infected person to the vulnerable people through fluid or droplets during sneezing, coughing and touching your eyes nose and mouth”. 

“The spread of the is such a wild fire and capable of killing so many people at a time”.

He noted that COVID-19 could affect anyone as it was no respecter of  one’ social status. 

“It is a worldwide that kills both the rich and the poor and black and white alike, that is it is declared pandemic.

“As a government, we realised that COVID-19 has to change the narrative in our socio- and economic activities and we must have to tackle it head long.

“We, therefore, encourage all of you to take advantage of this mass campaign and get vaccinated to contain the ravaging virus,” he said.

According to him all councillors and supervisory councillors are encouraged to fully in sensitisation of the communities to this COVID-19 mass campaign. 

“We also seek the support of our traditional and religious leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to take this campaign to our various communities and villages,”

“All the residents of AMAC are also enjoined to get vaccinated to secure our future,” he sais.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports council in collaboration with FCT Primary Health Care Board and its partners, made concerted effort to ensure that they save more than 1.5 million lives within FCT in 50 days.(NAN)

