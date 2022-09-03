AMAC, Moroccan Council, sign agreement on local govt development

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the Prefectural Council of Rabat in Morocco, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote local government development at both councils.

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Abuja, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, AMAC, said that the MoU would foster rapid development of the area council.

Maikalangu added that the five-year partnership agreement would come up with an action plan to enable it to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the area council.

Mrs Abiodun Essiet, Consultant on Development Partners, AMAC, said that the purpose of the MoU was for Africa Support Fund which “focuses on International decentralised cooperation among local authorities”.

She added that the MoU would focus on specific areas of cooperation.

According to her, both councils will unite their efforts to build capacity of elected officials and executives to enable them deliver effectively to people at the grassroots.

“The MoU would also promote sustainable development and environmental protection as well as planning and regional development.

“It also provides an opportunity to improve the management of public services, promote social development and exchange of knowledge and know-how on local governance.

“It will stimulate institutional strengthening of local authorities, digitalisation and digitisation of local administrations and awareness raising and to promote education for development.

“All these are boiled towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030,” she said.

The objectives of this partnership are to establish a multi-sectoral partnership between the two signatories which focuses on the promotion of local development.

It also aims at elaborating and implementing an action plan focused on institutional support and guidance for the development of innovative local policies and promote joint reflection on themes of common interest, among others.(NAN)

