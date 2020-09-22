AMAC inaugurates gender unit to check sexual, gender-based violence

Share the news













Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Tuesday, inaugurated a gender unit in the council Secretariat to check sexual, gender-based violence

Speaking during the inauguration, Candido said, the unit would be saddled with the responsibility of documenting child rights crimes and gender related issues.

He appreciated the staff of the unit for coming up with the initiative and urged residents to report cases of gender violence to the unit.

Mrs Abiodun Essiet, Special Adviser on I.C.T, Donor Agencies and Civil Societies to the Chairman, said cases reported in the unit would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

Essiet, who is also a gender rights advocate and initiator of the unit added that all cases would be computerised and appropriate counseling would be given to victims.

“AMAC is privileged to have this unit and I want all residents and staff of the area council to report their gender related cases to this unit.

“The office will be occupied by a trained protection officer and the digitalization of the unit is one of AMAC’s forms of e-governance.

“We will follow due process as provided by the law in handling these cases and we have linkages with the police and legal departments where we would follow up and transfer cases when necessary,” he said.

Mrs Aisha Zubair, Protection officer, AMAC Gender Unit, said the prevalence of sexual and gender based violence in various communities in the country had become worrisome.

She said men, women and children are faced with one form of gender issues and such cases required prompt attention.(NAN)

